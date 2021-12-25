Dublin Airport’s egg-cellent response after man ‘outraged’ over fry up

A Dublin Airport passenger was left “outraged” after his breakfast was lacking a very important component of the traditional full Irish fry up.

Twitter user Marty Meany was astounded after the “ultimate fry” he was serviced in Terminal 2 had no black pudding.

The Irishman joked: “I’ve not tweeted my outrage at this because I’ve been cooling down over it.

“The “ultimate fry” in T2 @DublinAirport doesn’t have black pudding. But did have beans and tomato.

“Sorry, out after sausage and egg it’s pudding number three, before rasher. There are still no words.”

He added there was no white pudding either.

As usual Dublin Airport aptly responded asking Marty to email customer service with “full details of this heinous crime”.

They quipped: “Marty, please email [email protected] with the full details of this heinous crime & we’ll pass on the details to the outlet in question.

“In the meantime, sending you thoughts & prayers. (PS The easiest way to start a fight here is to ask what’s in a fry?)”

They also shared a picture depicting the ingredients that make up an Irish, Ulster, and British fry up titled “The Good Fryday Agreement”.

