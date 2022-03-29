Dublin Airport whistleblower says delays with staff vetting for new EU rules is causing ‘mess’

A whistleblower has opened up after a weekend of delay chaos at Dublin Airport and told how the DAA failed to organise itself in time for pending new EU regulations.

The staff member has revealed how many personnel have still not been vetted to pass the new enhanced background check system and work at the facility as a result.

It’s understood hiring delays are a major issue as a result of the new measures at Irish airports as carriers prepare for the busy summer season.

Since January 1, a new enhanced background check is needed under EU aviation laws prior to the issuing of mandatory airport identification cards.

The whistleblower told the Irish Mirror: “They are blaming Covid and new staff delays but the department was caught sleeping and have provided no additional staff to implement this new EU directive.

“It’s a mess and there are hundreds of staff at the airport with this problem.

“I applied early and completed the entire process before December 31 but unfortunately I did not go to the ID centre to collect my badge as it did not expire until mid-January and I was restricted in my movements due to a positive Covid-19 case living in my household.

“I have worked in the airport for nearly 10 years.”

The staff member, who said that because they did not physically go into the ID centre to collect their badge before December 31 they were forced to start the entire process again.

The employee added they then started the process in the second week of January and the application process or stage one was completed by the National Vetting Bureau one week later.

“The whistleblower, who is now waiting for stage two of the Garda vetting to be completed, stated: “I have only ever lived in Ireland and have never had even a parking ticket issued to me. I have been unable to work since [mid] January and have had no information on when this process might be completed. I am entering into my ninth week unable to work and with no updates on when I might receive my badge. I literally have no one to help me with this matter.”

The whistleblower said the DAA or Garda vetting department has not provided any transparency at any stage of the application and provided no email or contact numbers for updates.

The frustrated staff member said they had written to their local TDs and a former minster and they are awaiting replies from them. Meanwhile, the President of the Irish Travel Agents Association yesterday he had discussed the lengthy airport delays experienced by passengers with the DAA. Paul Hackett, who is also CEO of ClickandGo, stressed that the DAA is concerned over the issues which he believe have occurred because of a staffing shortage.

He told RTE’s Morning Irelnad: “They were moving but there were significant queues. What we did as a business was advise every passenger who’s travelling to give extra time and that is what consumers should do.”

He recommended that all passengers give themselves additional time to ensure they are able to make their flights.

A DAA spokesman said: “Since January 1 2022 a new European Union aviation security requirement on background checks for aviation applications came into effect.

“As a result of the new background checks, all regulated airports and airlines may experience slightly longer wait times for this process to conclude given its enhanced nature.”

