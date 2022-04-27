Dublin Airport told to explain new car park pricing which saw costs double

The Dublin Airport Authority has been told to provide further information on their new car park pricing system which saw some costs double.

The airport operator previously said the price of parking fluctuates depending on the demand for parking. So during high demand periods like Easter, the price of parking increases.

The supply of parking for the airport has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels due to a privately-run car park with 3,500 spaces closing during lockdown.

Fine Gael Senator Emer Currie has said the airport operator has more explaining to do on the issue.

She said: “According to media reports, some passengers have seen parking charges rise by 100%, with a week’s parking rising from €49 in 2021 to €104 currently.

“I think we need to understand what other factors have led to increases of this scale, piling even more pressure on consumers and whether anything that can be done to address it.

The Dublin-based Senator said it comes as taxi fares are set to increase as well as the controversial new airport drop-off charges.

She said: “This comes as taxi prices are set to increase by 12.5% and new set-down charges for drop-offs are due to be introduced at the terminal by DAA.

“What are people supposed to do? Without adequate public transport links, consumers are stuck between a rock and a hard place with high fuel prices and a pile-on of charges.”

Senator Currie has also supported an appeal to An Bord Pleanála against the granting of planning permission by Fingal County Council for new road infrastructure at Terminals One and Two for the new paid zone scheme.

She continued, “The increase in parking charges also reinforces for me how wrong it would be for DAA to continue with their plan to introduce a set down toll when other options are so limited.

“I reiterate my call to scrap the toll or introduce a condition that states no charges should be introduced until such a time as Dublin Airport is serviced by adequate transport links.”

