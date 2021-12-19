Dublin Airport TikTok sees heartwarming Love Actually scene recreated as families reunite for Christmas

A Dublin Airport TikTok shows the Love Actually scene recreated as families reunite for Christmas.

The footage shows passengers emerging in arrivals after months and even years of being apart but they were welcomed with hugs, tears and signs.

The clip, uploaded by @cerriizz, contained the iconic voiceover of Hugh Grant from the 2003 box office hit, whose words reminded people that love can be found everywhere.

He says whilst the people are hugging: “If you look for it, I’ve got a sneaky feeling that love is actually is all around.”

The TikTok reminded viewers that love doesn’t have to be a grand gesture, it’s the simple things like just seeing a loved one again.

One said: “This is my favourite part of waiting at the airport. Just watching the people at the arrival.”

Another added: “Such beautiful moments to capture.”

An Irish user living abroad said: “Moving home after 2.5 years abroad during Covid, can’t wait to hug my parents like this.”

A heartbroken TikToker commented: “My aunt, uncle and cousins couldn’t come home for Christmas and it really took a toll on me. Seeing other people’s happiness makes me smile, thank you.”

And a final user posted: “Hey!! We got sent this video of us! How mad it circled back already. Thank you so much for this as it was such a special moment.”

The creator replied: “That’s mad! I was crying when ye reunited, I won’t lie. Hope you’ve a great Christmas.”