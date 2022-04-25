Latest newsIreland

Dublin Airport slammed for ‘criminally’ high priced breakfast

By: Brian Adam

People have been left shocked by the price of some basic food items at Dublin Airport after one passenger shared their bill after purchasing toast, sausages and two hot drinks.

Journalist Kevin Doyle took to Twitter on Monday morning to show his followers the airport breakfast, which set him back a total of €18.65.

He picked up four slices of toast, two sausages, two cups of tea or coffee, and a bottle of water.

Sharing a picture of the offering, he said: “Dublin Airport has sorted out the security queues – but breakfast is another story. No bacon, no pastries… and €18.65 for this gourmet selection.”

People were quick to reply to the post, saying the pricing was “criminally” high.

One person wrote: “It seems now that Dublin Airport is spiralling out of control price-wise. Cost of flights, services, parking taxis. Security. The transport minister is only worrying about turf! It is like scrap Saturday material 33 years later than original.”

A second said: “Wow. I hope they are Irish coffees.”

While a third wrote: “That’s criminal, Jesus wept.”

“You were robbed !!!!!!!!!!”, commented a fourth.

However, others offered the passenger some alternatives to paying the hefty bill.

They said: “That’s why we bring our own sandwiches when travelling! Learned this rip off message long ago between the airport and airlines, plus they’re a lot tastier”.

Another said: “Why didn’t you just tell them to keep it, you get 4 or 5 sausages in a deli for €2, so you could have gotten close to 18 sausages for the price”.

Dublin Airport recently opened its latest food and beverage offering in partnership with international food operator SSP.

SSP will operate 24 food and beverage outlets at Dublin Airport, working with Irish brands such as The White Hag, Hugh Maguire – The Smokin’ Butcher, Teeling Whiskey and McCloskey’s Bakery.

