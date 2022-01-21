Dublin Airport seizure nabs €740,000 worth of cocaine from passengers’ luggage

Revenue officers at Dublin Airport seized €740,000 worth of cocaine from passengers’ bags yesterday.

8.5 kgs of cocaine and 2 litres of liquid cocaine were discovered in two passengers’ bags who arrived in from Lisbon.

A man and a woman in their 30s were arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda station.

The huge sting was a result of routine profiling and investigations are ongoing.

A Revenue spokeswoman said: “The illegal drugs were discovered when Revenue Officers stopped and searched the baggage of two passengers who had disembarked a flight from Lisbon, Portugal.

“A man and a woman, both in their 30’s, were arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

“Investigations are ongoing.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”

