Dublin Airport queues put to shame by Ireland’s best kept travel secret

It’s been a tough few weeks for passengers flying out of Dublin Airport who were greeted by queue chaos at the security gates.

Staff shortages have led to hours-long wait times getting through security, with Ireland’s main travel hub even being named one of the most stressful airports in Europe.

But those looking to beat the queues should consider heading to one of Ireland’s best kept travel secrets, reports Galway Beo.

Yes, the rumours are true. It takes merely minutes to go through Knock Airport security.

If you put on Bohemian Rhapsody entering the airport, good old Freddie Mercury would probably just be telling you “that nothing really matters to me” as you settle down at your gate.

One speedy flier recently managed to get through the airport motions at Ireland West Airport, as it’s officially known, in under 10 minutes.

He said: “The spritely 9mins 32 seconds from the front door of Knock Airport through security and sitting at gate. Bualadh bos folks.”

Knock is certainly worth considering from those who don’t want to brave Dublin Airport.

The Mayo landmark offers flights to a range of popular destinations, including Barcelona, London and Milan.

But there is good news for those who don’t fancy trekking west as the problems that have plagued Dublin Airport in recent weeks seem to be easing with passengers taking to social media to praise security staff.

One woman took to Twitter to say: Thanks to all the fantastic staff at Dublin airport. Smiling and good humoured at every stage. No delays super efficient.”

Another traveller also heaped praise on airport staff after he sailed through security in under an hour.

He said: “Went through Dublin Airport yesterday (Easter Thursday) for a 11.30am Aer Lingus flight.

“Arrived at parking 8am, at T2 8.15, bay drop took 15 mins and security 20 mins, lots of staff, no stress. Was sitting having breakfast by 9am!”

While a third passenger tweeted: “T1 no fast track pass and through the security line in less than 10 mins. Can’t comment on check in or bag drop. Happy traveller.”

Airport officials have advised people who are travelling over the long weekend to arrive three-and-a-half hours before their flight regardless of whether they are travelling long or short haul.

To help get passengers through security as quickly and efficiently as possible, daa said security in Terminal 1 will be open on a 24/7 basis while security in Terminal 2 opens from 4 am daily.

A spokesperson for daa said on Wednesday: “More than 500,000 passengers are set to travel in and out of Dublin Airport between today [April 12] and Easter Monday. Up to 50,000 passengers a day will be departing Dublin Airport. daa has thanked passengers for continuing to work with Dublin Airport as it, like other airports all around Europe and the UK, builds back following the Covid pandemic, which effectively shut down the aviation industry for two years.

“Dublin Airport is currently in the process of hiring almost 300 new security screening staff to help it meet the significant increase in demand for international travel.

“Good progress is being made in that recruitment process with more than 500 candidates – from a pool of more than 4,500 applications – having been invited for an interview over the past two weeks.

While successful candidates are trained, Garda vetted and put through compulsory security checks over the coming period – a process which takes around 5-6 weeks – daa is working to ensure that it has the maximum number of security lanes open at all times in both terminals.

“A Taskforce, consisting of more than 600 daa office staff, is also being deployed in the terminals to provide additional support and customer service to passengers.”

