Dublin Airport passengers report ‘whopper’ queue ‘longer than security line’

By: Brian Adam

Visitors to Dublin Airport recently have been relieved to experience minimal delays after both terminals were lined with huge queues over the past few months.

After an extended “chaotic period” when people could often be seen queueing for over an hour to get through security, the delays seem to have subsided.

However, while operations run by the airport appear to be running smoothly, there are now other issues which seem to be frustrating passengers.

One holidaymaker took to social media on Friday to share an image of one line “longer than the security queue”.

The picture shows dozens of people waiting to get to the counter of Burger King at the airport.

Posting on the Reddit Ireland forum, they said: “Dublin Airport queues… queue for Burger King was longer than the security queue.”

They went on to state: “They didn’t have any fountain drinks available this evening it was either water or a Capri sun I was not impressed.”

The passenger said their flight was at 7.45pm on Friday and they got to the airport for 5pm.

“We flew out of T1. Airport was definitely busy but at that time the queue for security was moving really well so we were through security within 15 minutes or so it was a breeze,” they said.

They added that their family “just wanted something quick cheap and easy to eat” and “everywhere in the airport is absolutely jam packed this evening so would have been queuing regardless of where we went to eat”.

Other passengers have also been reporting long delays when trying to purchase food at the airport in recent days, with some claiming queues for coffee took up to one hour.

Responding to the long queue shown on Friday, one Reddit user said: “Was there yesterday, the queues were mad for everything once you passed security, it was like a music festival or something with the hordes of people.”

A second wrote: “That’s a whopper queue.”

While a third said: “I’d rather a WHSmith meal deal or whatever it is than join a queue that long.”

Dublin Airport passengers have been advised to arrive at the airport 2.5 hours before the departure of short-haul flights to Europe and the UK.

In its latest update, the daa recommended that all long haul passengers arrive up to 3.5 hours before their flight.

However, passengers flying on short-haul flights taking off after 8.30am are advised not to arrive at the airport any earlier than 6am.

Via | Dublin live
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

