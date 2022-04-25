Latest newsIreland

Dublin Airport operator reveals why car park prices fluctuate and how to get cheap parking

By: Brian Adam

Dublin Airport’s operator has explained why the price of parking goes up and down.

The Dublin Airport Authority said the price reflects the demand for parking.

There are 18,500 parking spaces across the airport’s campus which were in high demand over the Easter period.

There have been reports of some passengers paying double the parking charges recently.

“This dynamic pricing model means that sometimes a customer can pay less or more than they may have done previously which enables us to effectively manage demand for parking, ensuring that all those who need to park at Dublin Airport can do so,” said a daa spokesman to the Irish Independent.

“With Dublin Airport getting significantly busier once again, some passengers will be paying more for parking in the weeks and months ahead than they would have done over the past two years when the airport was much quieter, with only 5pc of 2019 traffic, and demand for parking was greatly reduced, which resulted in more discounted offers online.”

He added: “For the best available parking rates, we advise passengers to pre-book online in advance to avail of significant savings compared to our gate prices and the best available offers. We also encourage passengers, where possible, to journey to Dublin Airport via the many public transport options available.”



The queues for shops and restaurants in Dublin Airport.

Meanwhile, visitors to Dublin Airport recently have been relieved to experience minimal delays after both terminals were lined with huge queues over the past few months.

After an extended “chaotic period” when people could often be seen queueing for over an hour to get through security, the delays seem to have subsided.

However, while operations run by the airport appear to be running smoothly, there are now other issues which seem to be frustrating passengers.

