Dublin Airport new route ‘ideal for city breaks’ revelaed

Dublin Airport has announced a new route to popular Paris starting this winter.

The new Paris route will fly to Orly – the closest airport to the centre of the city – and will be operated by Vueling.

The new daily service will begin on November 2.

Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport, Managing Director said, “We are delighted to see Vueling’s route network at Dublin Airport expand further with the addition of a daily service to Paris Orly to complement their existing Barcelona service.”

“Orly is the nearest Airport to the centre of Paris and this announcement is exciting news for business and tourism interest at both ends of the route as well as those who would want to reconnect with family and friends.”

This announcement follows the news that a direct route to Jersey will be launching in the first quarter of 2022.

There are 39 airlines operating out of Dublin Airport that fly to 145 destinations across the globe.

In the first eight months of 2021, over 2.9 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport – an 87% decrease on pre-Covid levels.

