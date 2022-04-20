Latest newsIreland

Dublin Airport: Major change to arrive early advice issued

By: Brian Adam

The advice to arrive three and a half hours early for short-haul flights from Dublin Airport has changed.

The airport has been dogged by delays in getting passengers through security due to a shortage in staff.

The airport operator previously advised all passengers to arrive three and a half hours early to ensure they made their flight but now those travelling to the EU or the UK can arrive 2.5 hours early.

The three and half hour rules still applies to long-haul passengers.

A Dublin Airport Authority spokesman said: “daa said that there is no need for passengers to arrive earlier than 2.5 hours for a short-haul flight.

“The recommendation for long-haul passengers is up to 3.5 hours. Passengers flying on short-haul flights taking off after 08.30 are advised not to arrive at the airport any earlier than 06.00.”

The change of policy has been made to “alleviate pressure on the passenger security screening area and enable an enhanced airside travel experience during the busy first wave of departing flights – before 8.30am.”

The daa recommended passengers to check their airlines check-in and bag drop policy before deciding what time to arrive at.

The airport operator added that there has been “improved queuing times” at security screening at Dublin Airport since the end of March, including over the busy Easter weekend.

To help minimise queuing times, security screening in Terminal 1 will remain open 24/7, while security in Terminal 2 will open from 04.00.

Around 200,000 passengers departed from Dublin Airport between Good Friday and Easter Monday and – despite this being the highest number since Christmas 2019 – no passengers missed their flight due to security delays, the daa said.

