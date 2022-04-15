Dublin Airport LIVE travel updates as bosses warn of busiest day for three years

Today Dublin Airport will have one of its busiest afternoons since 2019, daa have warned.
They are expecting 250,000 passengers to depart from the Airport between Wednesday, April 13 and Easter Monday, April 18.
Spokesman for daa Graeme McQueen has said they have the maximum number of security staff working but asked passengers to arrive to the airport early.
He said on Today with Claire Byrne: “This afternoon will be one of the busiest afternoons we’ve had since 2019 but we’re well set up for that.
“We’ve made sure that we have the maximum number of security staff and maximum number of security lanes open that we can.
“But I will emphasise that it will be busy all weekend so it is really important that people continue to heed that advice and be at the airport early, up to three and a half hours before your flight.
“If you can check in online, in advance, with your airline please do that. Be prepared for it to be a bit busier.”
Dublin Airport praised by early morning passengers for quick queues
Dublin Airport was praised by passengers jetting off this morning for their “fantastic staff” and quicker security times.
One woman took to Twitter to say: “Thanks to all the fantastic staff at Dublin airport. Smiling and good humoured at every stage. No delays super efficient.”
Parking at Dublin Airport this weekend is “an issue”, daa say
Demand for parking at Dublin Airport this weekend is “really really high”, daa spokesman Graeme McQueen has said.
“On Saturday for example the long term car parks are completely sold out so parking is an issue. We’re encouraging people to go on our website and look at the alternative ways you can get to the airport, so taxis, public transport, etc.”
