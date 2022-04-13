Dublin Airport LIVE: Our reporter goes through early morning security to see the 'mayhem'

Security staff shortages have reportedly caused “mayhem” in Dublin Airport in recent weeks.
And the Dublin Airport Authority have warned passengers to continue to come three and a half hours early to ensure they make their flight – especially over Easter weekend.
More than 500,000 passengers are expected to travel through Dublin Airport in from Tuesday to Easter Monday.
Dublin Live have decided to experience the queues for ourselves by sending reporter on a Ryanair plane to Liverpool.
The flight leaves at 7:10am so our reporter will be leaving home at 2.45am to make sure they make three and a half hours early.
There have been many social media posts since the long delays began on St Patrick’s Day which the daa has put down to shortages in security staff after many were let go at the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Half an hour wait for a seat at a restaurant
“Long queues for almost every restaurant and café”
Time taken to get through security: 40 minutes
Dan tweeted, “And I’m through in 42 minutes and 15 seconds! Have to say the the staff were superb and all went very smoothly. From a quick look, I’d say almost all the security lanes are open as well. I read many weren’t a few weeks ago.”
It took Dan around an hour to get to the departure lounge from entering the airport.
Queues to the first gate took around 20 minutes
Most passengers appear to be dealing with the queues well
Apart from one gentleman. Dan tweeted: “All passengers calm so far apart from one man who raised his voice at a member of staff while pointing at his phone. The altercation didn’t last long before he left.”
Security queues are moving fast
After initially seeming long, the queue for security grew smaller quite quickly.
Dan was advised it would take him around 40 minutes to get through.
Queues are moving quickly.
Queues for security have a 50 minute wait time
Dan has reached Dublin Airport’s security area. He said, “Fast track for security doesn’t open until 4am but does skip a very long meandering line. I am told the line is about 50 minutes long at the minute. It reaches back to area 5.”
Queues for Ryanair check in desks are long reaching
Dan tweeted, “Queue goes all the way back here”
Ryanair check in desks already busy
Dan tweeted, “Very busy at the Ryanair check in desks. I logged in on the phone on the way thankfully.”
