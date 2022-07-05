Dublin Airport LIVE: Dozens of flights delayed but passengers sailing through security queues

- Advertisement -
Dublin Airport passengers were delighted after sailing through minimal queues this morning.
The current wait times for going through security are: Terminal 1: 10 mins; Terminal 2: 10 mins. However, dozens of flights to and from the airport have been delayed this morning.
The following flights departing from Dublin Airport have been affected:
- WS035 Westjet to Toronto
- AC801 Air Canada to Toronto
- DL177 Delta Air Lines to Atlanta
- DL045 Delta Air Lines to New York JFK
- UA127 United Airlines to Washington
The following flights arriving at Dublin Airport have been delayed:
- AF1616 Air France from Paris CDG delayed to 08:15
- AC800 Air Canada from Toronto delayed to 11:50
- WS034 Westjet from Toronto delayed to 09:15
- FR9907 Aer Lingus from Pisa Florence delayed to 09:00
- EI118 Aer Lingus from Washington delayed to 09:10
- DL044 Delta Air Lines from New York JFK delayed to 10:35
- DL176 Delta Air Lines from Atlanta delayed to 11:25
- UA126 United Airlines from Washington delayed to 11:00
- EI651 Aer Lingus from Frankfurt FRA delayed to 13:35
- TOM1273 Tui Airways from Palma delayed to 13:45
- SI5582 Blue Islands from Jersey delayed to 15:30
- FR6090 Ryanair from Bodrum delayed to 16:30
We will bring you all the latest updates on our live blog below.
