Dublin Airport LIVE: Dozens of flights delayed but passengers sailing through security queues

Dublin Airport passengers were delighted after sailing through minimal queues this morning.

The current wait times for going through security are: Terminal 1: 10 mins; Terminal 2: 10 mins. However, dozens of flights to and from the airport have been delayed this morning.

The following flights departing from Dublin Airport have been affected:

WS035 Westjet to Toronto

AC801 Air Canada to Toronto

DL177 Delta Air Lines to Atlanta

DL045 Delta Air Lines to New York JFK

UA127 United Airlines to Washington

The following flights arriving at Dublin Airport have been delayed:

AF1616 Air France from Paris CDG delayed to 08:15

AC800 Air Canada from Toronto delayed to 11:50

WS034 Westjet from Toronto delayed to 09:15

FR9907 Aer Lingus from Pisa Florence delayed to 09:00

EI118 Aer Lingus from Washington delayed to 09:10

DL044 Delta Air Lines from New York JFK delayed to 10:35

DL176 Delta Air Lines from Atlanta delayed to 11:25

UA126 United Airlines from Washington delayed to 11:00

EI651 Aer Lingus from Frankfurt FRA delayed to 13:35

TOM1273 Tui Airways from Palma delayed to 13:45

SI5582 Blue Islands from Jersey delayed to 15:30

FR6090 Ryanair from Bodrum delayed to 16:30

We will bring you all the latest updates on our live blog below.