Dublin Airport jobs: Do you have what it takes to be a firefighter?

The daa are currently recruiting for a number of firefighter positions that will secure the future of the airport fire service for years to come.

The jobs require candidates to have a number of different skills, experiences and knowledge.

Candidates must be over 18 and have no restrictions to work or live in Ireland.

A pass grade in Leaving Cert or equivalent, good general fitness, excellent eyesight and a Class B or Class C driving licence.

Other requirements include:

Comfortable working at heights and within confined spaces

Calm and balanced temperament with the ability to respond effectively under pressure

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Team player with the ability to work in a structured environment

Experience in volunteer emergency services is desirable

The successful candidates will report to the Chief Fire Airport Officer and the Duty Airport Fire Officer on a 24/7 shift basis. The selection process will involve two interview stages.

Candidates will first have to take part in an initial screening process through online aptitude tests. The shortlisted candidates will then have first stage interviews.

Physical assessment includes climbing ladders, casualty evacuation, ladder lift, enclosed spaces, and equipment carry.

A second stage interview follows and finally a pre-employment medical check, reference check and security check.

The key responsibilities that candidates will face on a daily basis include:

Responding to aviation-related emergencies

Compliance with IAA and EASA monitoring and auditing standards

Conducting airfield inspections and bird patrols

Operating the airport ambulance service

Conducting friction monitoring and testing

Responding to road traffic collisions as required

Responding to ATC requests

Maintaining standards of personal fitness and competency in role

Fire-fighting using full range of appropriate equipment

Administering first aid & assisting in the evacuation of people in life-threatening situations

Protecting property endangered by fires

Protecting the environment (as necessary) in an emergency situation

Participating in training drills for fire control and rescue work

Testing and maintaining fire service vehicles, and associated equipment

Conducting fire safety inspections and inspecting fire safety systems

Observing aircraft movements on the manoeuvring area

