Dublin Airport jobs: Do you have what it takes to be a firefighter?

The daa are currently recruiting for a number of firefighter positions that will secure the future of the airport fire service for years to come.
The jobs require candidates to have a number of different skills, experiences and knowledge.
Candidates must be over 18 and have no restrictions to work or live in Ireland.
A pass grade in Leaving Cert or equivalent, good general fitness, excellent eyesight and a Class B or Class C driving licence.
Other requirements include:
- Comfortable working at heights and within confined spaces
- Calm and balanced temperament with the ability to respond effectively under pressure
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
- Team player with the ability to work in a structured environment
- Experience in volunteer emergency services is desirable
The successful candidates will report to the Chief Fire Airport Officer and the Duty Airport Fire Officer on a 24/7 shift basis. The selection process will involve two interview stages.
Candidates will first have to take part in an initial screening process through online aptitude tests. The shortlisted candidates will then have first stage interviews.
Physical assessment includes climbing ladders, casualty evacuation, ladder lift, enclosed spaces, and equipment carry.
A second stage interview follows and finally a pre-employment medical check, reference check and security check.
The key responsibilities that candidates will face on a daily basis include:
- Responding to aviation-related emergencies
- Compliance with IAA and EASA monitoring and auditing standards
- Conducting airfield inspections and bird patrols
- Operating the airport ambulance service
- Conducting friction monitoring and testing
- Responding to road traffic collisions as required
- Responding to ATC requests
- Maintaining standards of personal fitness and competency in role
- Fire-fighting using full range of appropriate equipment
- Administering first aid & assisting in the evacuation of people in life-threatening situations
- Protecting property endangered by fires
- Protecting the environment (as necessary) in an emergency situation
- Participating in training drills for fire control and rescue work
- Testing and maintaining fire service vehicles, and associated equipment
- Conducting fire safety inspections and inspecting fire safety systems
- Observing aircraft movements on the manoeuvring area
