Dublin Airport jobs: Body search subjects required and the money is pretty good

A company is looking to hire “flexible” individuals for the role of body search subjects at Dublin Airport.

Successful applicants will be paid €28 per test with parking fees covered.

Customer Perceptions is looking to conduct short tests on “business procedures”.

Read more:Dublin Bus is hiring bus drivers with some great perks on offer

Selected applicants will need to be present on a pre-agreed day/time and simply pose as test subjects (following their training brief).

The tests will be conducted within a one hour period.

This is a flexible role and will work around your schedule, with tests taking place Monday-Sunday at any time.

The company is looking for candidates who are:

Flexible

Reliable

Professional in their conduct

Dressed in suitable attire and have an appropriate presentation

Be able to follow instructions

This is an ad-hoc project and does not require a long-term commitment. Participating in a pre-training online module is essential.

You can apply for the role here

Read more:Irish Rail is hiring train drivers for wages of up to €60,000 a year

Read more: Dublin Bus clerical officer role available with amazing perks

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.