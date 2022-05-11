Dublin Airport jobs: Body search subjects required and the money is pretty good

0 cc dublin airport 020.jpg
A company is looking to hire “flexible” individuals for the role of body search subjects at Dublin Airport.

Successful applicants will be paid €28 per test with parking fees covered.

Customer Perceptions is looking to conduct short tests on “business procedures”.

Selected applicants will need to be present on a pre-agreed day/time and simply pose as test subjects (following their training brief).

The tests will be conducted within a one hour period.

This is a flexible role and will work around your schedule, with tests taking place Monday-Sunday at any time.

The company is looking for candidates who are:

  • Flexible
  • Reliable
  • Professional in their conduct
  • Dressed in suitable attire and have an appropriate presentation
  • Be able to follow instructions

This is an ad-hoc project and does not require a long-term commitment. Participating in a pre-training online module is essential.

You can apply for the role here

Via | Dublin live

