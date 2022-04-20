Dublin Airport flights will not be move to Shannon, daa confirm

The daa has ruled out moving some flights from Dublin Airport to Shannon Airport to deal with security shortages that have cause delays over the past months.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast this morning, daa spokesperson Graeme McQueen said “If it was that easy to just pick up flights and take them to the regional airports, I think we would be doing that already.”

“The fact is Dublin Airport doesn’t compete with Shannon for flights. We compete with the big cities in Europe – your Barcelona’s, your Amsterdam’s – and that will remain the case.”

“Ultimately, the solution to solving our issues in Dublin Airport is what we are doing. It’s hiring more staff and improving efficiencies throughout the airport and that is what we are focused on doing.”

Dublin Airport is currently in the process of hiring hundreds of new security staff which should make waiting times shorter over the weeks and months ahead.

“We’ve interviewed, at the last count, over 500 people in the last three weeks,” Mr McQueen said.

“Around 200 of those are being taken forward to the next stage so, as they come on board over May and June, we’re going to see a big difference in the airport.”

