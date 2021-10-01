Dublin Airport flights: Welcome news for families as popular US Aer Lingus flights restarting

A number of Aer Lingus flights from Dublin Airport to popular destinations in North America are restarting on November 14 in welcome news for Irish families.

Flights to Newark resume on November 14, while Orlando will welcome frights from Dublin starting on November 27.

There will be four flights per week to Newark, increasing to one per day on December 1, with fares starting at €149.

Dublin to Orlando will operate three times a week costing €169 each way.

Officials have also revealed the European winter schedule with a number of favourite locations returning.

Dublin to Geneva resumes on October 15 with fares starting at €55.99 each way.

Flights to Geneva will run three days per week, increasing to four in December, and then nine flights per week at Christmas.

Dublin to Prague will operate three times per week with flights starting at €49.99 each way.

From November 8, Dublin to Frankfurt will operate 10 flights per week with fares starting at €29.99 while Zurich will have six flights per week with flights starting at €55.99 each way.

An Aer Lingus spokeswoman said said: “We are delighted to announce a significant restart to a number of our favourite routes in North America and Europe, and reconnecting friends, families and businesses once again. We are also excited to be able to connect Irish customers with European cities of Prague, Geneva, Zurich, Frankfurt, destinations which are particularly popular in Winter for their Christmas markets, and the upcoming Ski season, and our customers from Knock into London Gatwick for Christmas.

“Safety remains our priority at Aer Lingus and we continue to implement measures such as mask requirements and additional cleaning, as has been in practice across the airline for the past year.

“We are also committed to making the flight experience as comfortable as possible and customers can enjoy our in-flight food, drink and entertainment services on board.”

