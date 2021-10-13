Dublin Airport flights: Ryanair announce Halloween spooktacular city break flash sale

Ryanair has announced a spooktacular Halloween city break sale with more than 20 locations from Dublin Airport included.

Prices start from just €7.99 one-way with the most expensive flight costing just €21.59.

This sale will last until October 17 with travel dates between October 9 and November 31.

So, what locations can flyers look forward to?

The cheapest flights in the sale are just €7.99 one-way to Luxembourg or Santander in Spain.

For a couple of Euro more, holidaymakers have a much bigger choice of destinations including Bologna, la Rochelle, Lourdes, Marrakesh, Milan, Venis, Warsaw, to name just a few.

A number of destinations in the UK are also included such as Liverpool, Newcastle, Birmingham, London and Edinburgh with prices ranging from €11.25 to €12.75 one-way.

Berlin Brandenbug, Barcelona, Marseille, Porto, Bordeaux and Corfu cost between €14.99 and €16.99 each way.

All the destinations included in the sale can be found here.

All of these prices are for the value option which means that only one small bag can be carried onto the plane and it must fit under the seat.

For an extra €22.93 on each flight, you get priority boarding, one 10kg cabin bag and a small bag plus a reserved seat.

