Dublin Airport flights: Fly to Australia for €1 more than a Temple Bar Guinness

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Irish holidaymakers and jobseekers can now take advantage of a new scheme that aims to make flying to Australia from Dublin Airport incredibly affordable.

Gaps in the Australian workforce have meant that flights for Irish citizens from Dublin to Adelaide are on offer for just €10 return but the numbers are limited.

From today April 26 any Irish person aged between 18-35 can register online for the €10 flights which go on sale next month.

This is almost the same price as a pint of Guinness in Temple Bar, which is now reportedly €8.90.

Only 200 return flights are being offered at this price so you’ll want to be quick to not miss out.

There are some requirements that Irish citizens will have to meet to avail of this offer.

Applicants must have a valid working holiday visa and be available to travel before September 30, 2022.

Qatar Airways is operating the route while applicants will also have to purchase what’s called a “starter pack” that includes accommodation on arrival, a tax file number and an Australian bank account.

A three-night starter pack with the group Trailfinders starts at €218.

“It’s a real win-win for young people eager to travel and work abroad, and for our local tourism industry,” said Zoe Bettison, the south Australian tourism minister.

“Our tourism operators have missed having international visitors on their tours and experiences, and booking up accommodation, and they’ve also missed the Irish backpacker workforce and the vibrancy they bring.”

“These backpackers foster a love for our state and our country which often inspires them to return later in life.”

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

