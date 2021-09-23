Dublin Airport driver stopped by gardai for basic offence leading to tax discovery

A Dublin Airport driver was stopped by gardai for a very basic offence – which led to an unfortunate tax discovery.

Gardai were on patrol at Dublin Airport when they pulled over a driver after seeing the person using their phone.

It was then discovered that the car hasn’t had any tax for over a year.

The Santry Road Policing Unit detained the car and issued a fixed penalty notice to the driver.

Meanwhile, in Kildare, gardai in Naas were conducting checkpoints with the RSA and impounded two cars while carrying out the checkpoints.

The driver of one of these cars, a man in his 60s produced a fake driving licence to gardai.

After further inspection by gardai, it appears that the driver never held a drivers licence or learners permit and also had no insurance.

Proceedings against the driver have begun.

