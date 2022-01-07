Dublin Airport appeal launched to find ‘Mr Monkey’ last seen in arrivals for ‘devastated’ toddler

A Dublin mum has asked for help in finding a grey changing bag which has her son’s beloved “Mr Monkey” toy inside.

The bag went missing in the arrivals area of Dublin Airport on Wednesday.

And the mum fears it may have been taken by “someone opportunistic” who thought there were valuables inside.

She has contacted the airport police, lost and found and Aer Lingus baggage claim but hasn’t been successful in finding the bag.

The mum wrote online last night: “Yesterday we lost an inexpensive grey changing bag in Dublin airport, but it contained the most precious thing in the world to our two year old son, his comforter Mr Monkey! He is devastated!

"Can anyone help us find it? We have been to the airport police lost & found and Aer Lingus baggage claim with no luck. We will do anything to reunite them.







“I fear we may have been targeted in arrivals by someone opportunistic who thought the bag had valuables.”

If you have any information on Mr Monkey, you can contact the mum here.

