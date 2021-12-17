Dublin Airport announce Christmas opening hours with huge increase in passenger numbers

Dublin Airport have announced their Christmas opening schedule and have said almost four times more passengers are travelling now than in December 2020.

The airport said an average of 45,000 passengers are travelling through the terminals, compared to an average of 12,000 in last Christmas.

December 19 is set to be the busiest day for Dublin Airport, closely followed by December 23.

The airport will shut its doors on Christmas Day, but members of their fire and police services will be working.

The last flight to depart on Christmas Eve will be an Air Moldova flight to Chișinău at 11.10pm and the final arrival will be an Aer Lingus flight from Tenerife, which is due to arrive at 11.35pm.

Dublin Airport reopens on St Stephen’s Day, with a TAP Air Portugal flight from Lisbon arriving at 03.05am.

Kevin Cullinane, Group Head of Communications at daa, reminded passengers to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines when travelling.

He said: “Over the Christmas period we would like to remind all passengers to comply fully with Covid-19 guidelines throughout their journey through Dublin Airport.

“Face masks should be worn when in the airport buildings, social distancing protocols should be observed and there are more than 1,000 hand sanitisers located throughout the airport campus.

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish all of Dublin Airport’s passengers, staff, airline partners, business partners, supporters, neighbours and friends a very happy and peaceful Christmas, and a healthy and prosperous New Year.”