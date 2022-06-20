Dublin Airport alleged assault prompts garda probe

Gardai are investigating an alleged assault that happened at Dublin Airport.

The alleged incident happened at a coffee bar in Terminal 1 on Sunday evening at around 7.30pm.

Gardai have launched a probe into the alleged assault.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí attended the scene of an alleged assault that occurred at a coffee bar in Terminal 1 on Sunday evening at approximately 7.30 pm.”

Dublin Live has contacted Dublin Airport for comment.

Via | Dublin live

