Dublin Airport Aer Lingus flight forced to divert due to mid-air ‘technical issue’

An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Toronto was forced to divert last night after reporting a “technical issue”.

Flight EI127 left Dublin Airport at 1:30pm and was due to arrive in Toronto a little over four hours later.

But after crossing the Atlantic, the pilot headed for Gander airport in Newfoundland after an issue was identified.

The plane was on the ground for an hour and a half before they continued the journey onto Toronto.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus said: “Aer Lingus flight EI127 Dublin-Toronto on 24 September diverted to Gander due to a technical issue onboard. The issue was rectified on the ground and the flight continued on from Gander approximately one hour and twenty minutes later.

“We apologise to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused by this delay.”

