Dublin 8 car chase saw suspected firearm seized and gardai arresting three men who set vehicle up in flames

A suspected firearm was seized in the Dublin 8 area yesterday resulting in gardai arresting three men.

Last night, at around 9:40pm, gardai on patrol at Davitt Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12, observed a silver Mini Cooper that was suspected to have been connected to an unauthorised taking earlier in the day.

When gardai indicated for the driver of this car to stop, the vehicle increased its speed and left the area.

The car was seen speeding over Herberton Bridge and into the Rialto area.

The vehicle was then abandoned at Longs Place in Dublin 8 and the three male occupants set fire to the vehicle.

The three males, all aged in their 30s, were arrested by gardai just a short distance away.

One of the men was seen trying to get rid of a plastic bag but gardai recovered the bag and discovered that it contained a suspected firearm.

The suspected firearm has been sent to the ballistics unit for analysis.

A garda spokesperson said: “The three arrested men are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at Crumlin and Kevin Street Garda Stations.

“Investigations are ongoing.

“During the course of this managed containment operation, the offending vehicle (a silver Mini Cooper) was observed driving at speed through traffic in the Davitt Road, Herberton Bridge and Rialto areas causing a number of vehicles to take action to avoid a potential collision.

“Gardai are appealing to any road users travelling in these areas at this time to make contact with gardai, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam).

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 6666600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

