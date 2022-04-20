Drugs worth €70,000 and €125,000 in seized as man arrested

Gardai seized cannabis and cocaine worth €74,350 and €125,000 in cash in raids in a Dublin suburb.

A man in his thirties was arrested at the scene of one of the raids and is being held in Clondalkin Garda station.

The raids were carried out as part of a joint operation under Operation Tara by Ballyfermot gardai.

A spokeswoman said: “As part of a joint operation under Operation Tara targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs and the proceeds of crime by the Divisional Drugs Unit in Ballyfermot a number of search warrants were executed on Monday 18th April, 2022.

“During the course of one search a seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of €65,250 was seized along with cocaine with an estimated street value of €9,100. The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

“In a separate search of a premises €125,000 cash was seized.

“One man (late 30s) was arrested at the scene of one search and was taken to Clondalkin Garda station where he is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 where he can be detained for up to a period of 7 days.

She added that, “Investigations are ongoing”.

