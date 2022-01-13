Dropbox launches the long-awaited beta compatible with the native version of …

Dropbox, the application to save our files in the cloud has just launched a good surprise. We can finally have the application on Macs with M1 chips. It is a novelty although at the heights we are at, it should already work that way but the company has taken a long time to twist its arm. Although at the moment we are in the testing phase but it is progress. It’s something.

In beta phase but we can already use Dropbox on Macs with M1

Dropbox was heavily criticized by Mac users last year, as the company had yet to update its macOS app with native support for the Apple Silicon platform. Fortunately, the company has finally released an update for the application that provides full support for the M1 chip.

It is true that not long ago it announced that it was going to start testing the beta of the program, but seeing the trajectory that it has been bringing, we did not expect it to be so fast. But The good thing is that it has finally arrived.

Of course not. As usual, it has been the users who have indicated that the latest beta version of the Dropbox application for macOS runs natively on the Apple Silicon platform. Once you download the new installer, it comes with the identifier “arm64”, which means that it is Compatible with the ARM architecture of M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.