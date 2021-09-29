Dropbox launches new features that make it easy to share videos

The Dropbox team announced a number of new tools for users working in distributed teams.

These new features will make it easier to share videos, send feedback and even sell content that we keep in our Dropbox account.

New Dropbox Features for Teams

One of the features that have stood out is Dropbox Capture, which we already mentioned in a previous article. A tool that allows you to record the screen with options to add voice over, highlight content, write text, use arrows to mark a main point, etc.

A simple way to send an explanation, present an idea or share a suggestion without going through email or endless chats. As mentioned by the Dropbox team, this tool is available in beta for Windows and macOS from this link.

On the other hand, Dropbox has thought of a dynamic that makes it easier to share videos between work members without having to complicate with large files or deal with different formats. This tool is called Replay and it allows you to share a video without having to download it and with the possibility of adding comments. So you will not even have to resort to other means to send feedback, suggest changes or make any kind of annotation on the content of the video.

Dropbox Replay is currently unavailable. But those who want to try it when the beta version comes out can join the waiting list from this link. And one last novelty is Dropbox Shop. Yes, a digital store so that users can sell the content stored in their Dropbox account.

It promises a simple dynamic. For example, you can create a list of products with their corresponding images or videos as a preview. And of course, the price.

Deliver content automatically at checkout so you don’t have to manage facilitating payments and delivering content to customers. Share product listings directly with customers or via social media and maintain 100% ownership of your customer base

So everything will be handled from the Dropbox account, from the exposure, the transaction and the analysis of sales and income. This Dropbox proposal is not yet available, but there is already a form for those who want to have their place on the waiting list.