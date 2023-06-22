Dropbox Dash uses generative AI to revolutionize professional search

- Advertisement -

Dropbox is a service that was initially launched as a simple file hosting platform in the cloud, but over time it drifted towards a platform of productivity solutions, with more and better features, leaning towards mostly satisfying business needs, which They were improving over time thanks to Artificial Intelligence.

But with the advances in recent months in terms of Artificial Intelligence with the strong emergence of generative AI, Dropbox is now taking advantage of these advances to launch two new features.



- Advertisement -

The first one is Dropbox AI, which arrives in alpha phase and makes it possible to consult and summarize the documents, in line with what has been observed in other platforms that allow working on documents, but the second one is much more striking and interesting.

The arrival of universal search

And it is that Dropbox Dash is another of the new functions driven by AI presented today that works as a universal search engine, so that users can access from the same place both their content available within their Dropbox accounts as well as the that they can have on third platforms.

The idea is that this new search engine is the central place of productivity, replacing the hassle of having multiple browser tabs and multiple applications open on the same computer. Great, isn’t it?

The launch of Dropbox Dash was made possible by the 2021 acquisition of a company called Command E, specializing in universal search for files available across a variety of online platforms from one place.

- Advertisement -

Dropbox introduces Dash as follows:

Dropbox Dash is a universal AI-powered search that connects all your tools, content, and apps into a single search bar. With connectors to major platforms like Google Workspace, Microsoft Outlook, Salesforce and more, you can find everything in one place, quickly.

Finding your own files and documents in and out of Dropbox, and more

In this sense, users can choose to use the desktop application itself, but they can also use the browser extension that, in addition to allowing access to universal search, also get a home page as a single panel with a selection of elements , including Stacks, recent file shortcuts, and more.

Stacks are smart collections that offer a quick way to save, organize and retrieve web links from within the browser, providing an easily shareable organizational layer for your content in the cloud, Dropbox clarifies.

- Advertisement -

The future alternative to ChatGPT in companies

From Dropbox they are already advancing on the next thing to reach Dash:

Soon, Dash will be able to mine your information and company information to answer questions and display relevant content using generative AI. You won’t have to go through all your internal links and company pages to find out when the next company vacation is; you will only be able to ask Dash and get an answer quickly.

In other words, Dash no longer only allows you to search your own content distributed on different platforms, but it will soon become an equivalent to ChatGPT within the company to allow quick queries as a conversation.

And of course, users will benefit from saving time compared to searching not only on different platforms separately, but also on all the documentation that the same company may have available, a painstaking job that can take hours to find the desired answer. .

For now, Dropbox Dash is in beta, available in English and for a number of select customers.

More information/image credit: Dropbox