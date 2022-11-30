Dropbox can see our content on the servers, but that’s about to change

While solutions like Proton Drive can’t see your stored files in any way, thanks to end-to-end encryption, others like Dropbox can.

Dropbox encrypts part of the file transmission, but if a Dropbox employee wants to, they can safely browse our account files, which is why privacy and security isn’t as great as it should be.

- Advertisement -

That’s about to change, as Dropbox has announced plans to bring end-to-end encryption to its business users. To achieve this, it has bought part of the German cloud security company Boxcryptor, which will allow it to create an additional layer of security through so-called “zero knowledge” encryption on the client side.

This means that the user will have full control over their content, being able to decide at all times who can decrypt our data.

A company that keeps confidential reports, or a user who does not want their files to be seen in any way, may need solutions of this type, and while Proton Drive continues to grow, others with many more years of experience are now stepping up.

By the way, I posted a video of Proton Drive yesterday, if you’re interested:

- Advertisement -

You can read more about this agreement in this news, where they make it clear that it is not an acquisition of one company from another.