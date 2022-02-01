Dropbox and OneDrive, problems with macOS 12.3 Beta. Solution on site

If you have installed the Beta of macOS 12.3 Monterey, released just a few days ago, you have probably noticed that two very famous cloud storage apps, namely Dropbox and Microsoft OneDrive, no longer work as they should. It is due to Apple’s decision to retire a set of obsolete kernel extensions: all parties are aware of the problem, and both Dropbox and OneDrive are preparing an alternative implementation based on newer technologies. In fact, in the official release notes, Apple itself says that both OneDrive and Dropbox are already testing them in Beta.

To be clear, it’s not that the services are completely KO’d: for example, Dropbox is no longer able to open files that are only found online from third-party apps, you have to go through Finder. For Microsoft the situation is substantially the same, and the Beta channel client is ready to change since the release of macOS 12.1: however, the tests are not going very well, at least judging by the feedback that has emerged online.

The problem does not appear in the new implementation itself (among other things, someone may be interested to know that it uses the new File Provider extensions prepared by Apple), but some outline changes to the whole experience of the on-demand files. Starting with the fact that it is now on by default, and Microsoft has removed the option to disable them. For those unfamiliar with the functionality: it means that OneDrive can decide to delete the local copy of a file and keep only the online one, in order to save disk space.

A placeholder is inserted in place of the actual file: when you click it, OneDrive proceeds with the download. The system uses various automatic criteria to establish what to keep locally and what to keep only online, such as last opening date, frequency and so on; but it is not always possible to predict when a document will be needed. If it happens right when you don’t have internet access, it becomes a nuisance. There are still, moreover, some performance issues to fix: folders that include placeholders were found to be too slow to display their content.