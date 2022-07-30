Dropblok, to create an app by dragging and dropping elements

There is no doubt that the mobile application market is one of the fastest growing in recent times.

The main reason is that most people have made the smartphone the most used medium, both to stay in communication with other people and to access the information they require in their daily lives.

Over time, this has led companies to take the initiative to encapsulate their services and offer them through an application to make it easier for people to access them whenever they need it.

However, developing an application is not an easy task, and it is also a process that It takes time and knowledge to do it..

But this will likely soon be a thing of the past thanks to , a tool designed to facilitate the development of applications without code; simply drag and dropwhich can be used by those brands that are planning to take their first steps within a sector.

Thus, Dropblok offers a development environment similar to Squarespace that makes it possible to deploy mobile applications.

In addition, it is equipped with a wide variety of design templates. The creator of Dropblok alleges that his goal with the creation of this tool was to provide anyone who wanted the opportunity to your own application without requiring extensive knowledge in the field.

Therefore, Dropblok has all the necessary functions so that anyone can have the possibility of developing a simple application without having to hire the services of a specialized company. For this, Dropblok has the following characteristics:

video transmission module

Live streaming module

Module for articles and learning cards

Function to incorporate discussion forums and comments

Feature to allow in-app purchases and subscriptions

User-friendly admin panel

Link: dropblok.io.