Tech News

Drones that distribute medicines in Japan

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Drones help a lot in firefighting tasks, detecting outbreaks, and in distributing food and medicine in remote places. These are activities that we constantly see in technology conferences, and today we expand the news on this topic by talking about the American company Zipline and its new project in Japan.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

The company is now six years old, and from now on it will be in charge of delivering medical supplies through the small Goto Islands, in southwestern Japan, both to pharmacies and hospitals.

Read:

Three wifi repeaters that you can buy for less than 15 euros

It is not ruled out that they will make deliveries in other parts of the country, including cities, but for now they will focus on isolated rural areas.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

In the United States, it partnered with Walmart Inc. to deliver products to the retail chain, in addition to medicines. In Africa they also deliver medical products, in Ghana and Rwanda.

To enter Japan they partnered with Toyota Tsusho, from the group of the famous car manufacturer, but there is still a very strict regulation that prevents them from doing work other than the contracted one, since there is fear that a drone could fall on the head of a person, or one of the packages he is carrying.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

In Japan there are a large number of elderly people in rural areas, people who cannot move around much, and who will welcome the delivery of this type of medicine near their residences.

These drones can travel up to 300 kilometers, and they are quite cheap. They were used heavily during the pandemic, and have also delivered supplies of blood, insulin and cancer treatment.

Read:

Paddle will launch the first web application to pay through iOS without Apple’s consent

It won’t be long before we see drones around the world delivering goods to hard-to-reach areas.

zipline app

You can see more details of these drones on the company’s website, flyzipline.com, where you can see how they also have an app to track flights from your mobile.

Previous article5 Dublin driving test centres among the worst pass rates in Ireland
Next articleGod of War joins the list of titles available on GeForce NOW
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Gaming

God of War joins the list of titles available on GeForce NOW

not a week, not a Thursday without the arrival of new titles to the GeForce NOW catalog, the...
Ireland

5 Dublin driving test centres among the worst pass rates in Ireland

The list of the driving centres with the lowest pass rates in the country has been revealed with...
Apple

Apple Silicon M2, development also advances thanks to Samsung

Apple continues development of the second generation Apple Silicon M2 chip, and today thanks to the South Korean...
Mobile

Not your thing: yes, Qualcomm processor phones sound better

There is a pretty big difference between the sound quality that some phones offer. Leaving aside...