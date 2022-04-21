Drones that distribute medicines in Japan

Drones help a lot in firefighting tasks, detecting outbreaks, and in distributing food and medicine in remote places. These are activities that we constantly see in technology conferences, and today we expand the news on this topic by talking about the American company Zipline and its new project in Japan.

The company is now six years old, and from now on it will be in charge of delivering medical supplies through the small Goto Islands, in southwestern Japan, both to pharmacies and hospitals.

It is not ruled out that they will make deliveries in other parts of the country, including cities, but for now they will focus on isolated rural areas.

In the United States, it partnered with Walmart Inc. to deliver products to the retail chain, in addition to medicines. In Africa they also deliver medical products, in Ghana and Rwanda.

To enter Japan they partnered with Toyota Tsusho, from the group of the famous car manufacturer, but there is still a very strict regulation that prevents them from doing work other than the contracted one, since there is fear that a drone could fall on the head of a person, or one of the packages he is carrying.

In Japan there are a large number of elderly people in rural areas, people who cannot move around much, and who will welcome the delivery of this type of medicine near their residences.

These drones can travel up to 300 kilometers, and they are quite cheap. They were used heavily during the pandemic, and have also delivered supplies of blood, insulin and cancer treatment.

It won’t be long before we see drones around the world delivering goods to hard-to-reach areas.

You can see more details of these drones on the company’s website, flyzipline.com, where you can see how they also have an app to track flights from your mobile.