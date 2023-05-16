Drivers’ strike by app generates price increases and ride cancellations

Last Monday (15) was marked by a partial stoppage in the services of Uber drivers and 99, transport companies by application that face demonstrations by their employees against the lag in the prices passed on for each trip made using the platforms; the protest is national in character.

As explained by Paulo Xavier, president of the National Support Front for Self-Employed Drivers (FANMA), the strikers demand the implementation of a minimum tariff of R$10 and R$2 per kilometer driven. The entity claims to support the cause, but reinforces that the act was not an initiative of the institution, but organic.

In addition to readjusting rates, these professionals also try to negotiate with the company the possibility of offering health plans and life insurance to drivers. In a press release, both Uber and 99 reinforced the existence of measures that aim to assist in the work of partners and respect for the class.