HomeLatest newsEuropeDriver flees after van crashes into cafe terrace in central Brussels

Driver flees after van crashes into cafe terrace in central Brussels

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 6c0dae5e 7202 5971 9e26 965f3b8794d3 6973682.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 6c0dae5e 7202 5971 9e26 965f3b8794d3 6973682.jpg
- Advertisement -

A van drove into a cafe terrace in central brussels on Friday afternoon, leaving six people with minor injuries, according to police. 

The incident took place around 13:00 CEST on Rue Saint-Michel, near the city’s shopping district.

It’s unclear at this stage whether it was a deliberate act or an accident. 

- Advertisement -

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the incident, which left two establishments damaged, Le Corbeau and City Pizza.

Reporting from the scene, Euronews correspondent Méabh Mc Mahon said the shopping district was now calm and back to normal. 

Poll: Majority would rather see Micheál Martin as Taoiseach than Leo Varadkar

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Developers

Wischen, saugen, schimmeln: Ein halbes Jahr mit dem Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

Kann man Staubsaugerroboter inzwischen auch benutzen,...
Entertainment

All the details about the new villain of the tenth installment of “Fast and Furious”

Let's remember that Fast X already presented a controversy when the director who had...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.