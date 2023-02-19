Driver faces prison after fiery crash that killed Mount Laurel restaurant owner

MOUNT HOLLY – A Marlton man is facing an expected 13-year prison term for killing a restaurateur in a high-speed collision.

Desmond Newberry, 45, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated manslaughter in connection with the death of Glenn Keen, the operator of Cucina Carini in Mount Laurel.

Newberry also admitted he was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the 8 p.m. crash in September 2022, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Glenn Keen killed in fiery crash

Newberry was driving 126 mph when his BMW struck Keen’s vehicle as the victim was leaving the parking lot of his Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road eatery, Cucina Carini, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Keen, a 52-year-old father of two, was pulled from his burning vehicle but the Mount Laurel an died after being flown to a Philadelphia hospital.

Newberry was taken to a South Jersey hospital with minor injuries, the statement said.

He was charged four weeks after the crash.

Previous DWI cases

“Newberry did not dispute in court that his blood alcohol concentration was .256 immediately after the crash – more than three times the threshold for drunk driving in New Jersey, the statement said.

It also noted Newberry had previously pled guilty to two other charges of drunken driving.

A plea agreement calls for a 13-year prison term, with more than 11 years of parole ineligibility, the prosecutor’s office said.

Superior Court Judge Philip Haines in Mount Holly is to decide the sentence on April 19.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Mount Laurel NJ fatal crash: Driver pleads guilty, faces prison