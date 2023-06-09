DreamHack, this is the largest LAN party in the world that will be held in Valencia very soon

- Advertisement -

parties have become a perfect meeting point for video game lovers. Despite the rise of the Internet, allowing you to play online without having to connect several computers to the same network to enjoy competing with your friends, this type of event continues to be very popular. And we have a good example at Valencia 2023, a LAN party that will bring together thousands of gamers to enjoy their passion for video games. Personally, I have been to many LAN Parties, and I can assure you that it is an experience that every gamer should have once. And DreamHack Valencia 2023 offers the perfect showcase for it. His weapons? 4 days of festival where you can play, try the best titles on the market… And best of all: meet your favorite streamers and compete in all kinds of tournaments. This will be the DreamHack Valencia 2023 Taking into account that last year’s edition brought together more than 65,000 visitors, it is clear that this DreamHack Valencia 2023, which will open its doors from July 6 to 10, will be a complete success. One of the best-known LAN Parties that maintains the essence of emblematic events such as the Euskal Encounter (a party in Bilbao that began in 1994), to offer the best gaming experience. Interestingly, the first DreamHack was also done in 1994, albeit in Switzerland. But in Valencia it already has ten editions to position itself as the reference festival for gamers and esports lovers. It goes without saying that the main companies in the gaming sector attend this type of event to present their new products or organize all kinds of events. For example, Republic of Gamers, the ASUS gaming brand, will participate in DreamHack Valencia 2023 with a Valorant competition (STRIX SCARS STRIKE TRIALS) and will kick off on July 7, the day after DreamHack Valencia 2023 open its doors. An event in which 16 players divided into 4 different teams will face each other in a duel that you cannot miss. More, if one takes into account that each of these teams will be captained by a professional player from the QLASH esports club. At the event there will also be an exhibition area that will include the latest ROG releases in a retro and very urban environment The competition prizes include a total of 4 ROG premium gaming setups consisting of a ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop equipped with a Intel Core i9 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, a ROG Harpe AIM Lab mouse and ROG Delta S Wireless headphones. Come on, that’s not bad. Keep in mind that you can already buy tickets to attend DreamHack Valencia 2023, with a price that starts from 13 euros to 100 to attend the four days. The festival will take place at the Valencia Trade Fair and it promises an unforgettable experience. So, don’t hesitate to attend DreamHack Valencia 2023. >