Dramatic twist in Dublin bride’s wedding day after dress goes missing at airport

A Dublin’s bride’s big day had a happy ending after going through a nightmare to get her wedding dress.

Bride Kamille Catala lives in Dublin but got married on Monday in England.

On Thursday, June 9, Kamille headed to England to begin her wedding weekend.

Read more: Bride getting married in two days’ plea as bag with wedding dress stuck at Dublin Airport

She was supposed to fly from Dublin Airport to Gatwick with Aer Lingus but her flight was cancelled.

Kamille was rebooked on a flight to Heathrow but when she arrived, her checked-in bag with her wedding dress and other important possessions wasn’t there.

The bride-to-be spent the next couple of days frantically trying to get her luggage returned to her in time for the big day.









Kamille spoke about the ordeal to Dublin Live last Saturday, and said that she was struggling to get an update on the location of the bag.

She was even considering flying back to Dublin Airport over the weekend to search for it herself as there was no update online of it arriving in Heathrow.

Fortunately, on Saturday night an Aer Lingus employee contacted her and said the bag had arrived in Heathrow and they were tracking it down for her.

Speaking to Dublin Live, Kamille described the stress she experienced during the following 48 hours that thankfully had a happy ending.

She said: “I got a call from someone from Aer Lingus telling me that they were trying to locate my bag.

“They said it was now in Heathrow but they were trying to find it in a warehouse and didn’t know where exactly it was.

“Since it was a plain, black suitcase, it made it a bit harder for them to find it but they knew it was there.

“On Sunday, (the day before the wedding) I got another call saying they had found the bag and they were going to give it to a courier to deliver it.

“We were so happy. We were told the suitcase was going to be delivered by 10:30pm that night.”

However, 10:30pm came and went and there was no sign of the dress.

Kamille said she contacted the Aer Lingus representative who began trying to get through to the courier company.

On Monday, the day of the wedding, they found out that the courier driver had been 20 minutes away from the house but he got lost.

Kamille said: “The driver called the phone number he was given but it was incorrect, so he turned back around and drove to London.

“When we found this out, it was at around 11am or 12pm and the wedding was set to start at 3pm.

“Eventually the courier company said they’d be able to deliver it between 4pm and 7pm.

“Luckily we did have a back-up dress. I didn’t want to have to end up using it but it was still a nice dress.

“We tried to start the wedding a little late but it still wasn’t there.

“For the ceremony and the beginning of the reception, I was wearing the back-up dress.”

At 7pm, the dress finally arrived at the wedding venue.

“We see this car coming,” Kamille said.









“Everyone was outside cheering because they all knew the drama that was going on to get the dress there.

“We got the suitcase and ran upstairs.”

Kamille’s wedding guests gathered around the bottom of the stairs and the bride did a big reveal as she unveiled her wedding dress.

“Everyone finally got to see this dress that they had been told so much about,” she said.

“So in the end it was nice. It was so close to not happening.

“But I will say it did take a lot away from that whole weekend. I had my bachelorette, I had wedding planning and the wedding and through that I probably spent 8-10 hours on the phone calling people and trying to get answers.









“But in the end it did technically work out. At least it made it, if it hadn’t that would have made a completely different story.”

On Monday, an Aer Lingus spokeswoman told Dublin Live that they apologised for the inconvenience and the bag was located and was being returned.

When contacted, they said they had no further comment on the matter.

Read more: Dublin nurse who met love of her life on Copper’s dancefloor ties the knot

Read more: Wedding goes ahead after father of the bride passes away day before ceremony

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox