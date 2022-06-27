Dramatic pictures show massive fire ripping through west Dublin home

- Advertisement -

Brave firefighters came to the rescue after a blaze ripped through a home in west Dublin.

Three fire engines attended the scene at a vacant house in Adamstown on Sunday night. The crew had to use breathing apparatus to battle the “well-developed” fire.

[mb_related_posts1]

Thankfully no injuries were reported. A Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Three fire engines from Tallaght and Dolphins Barn stations were called to a vacant house fire in Adamstown overnight.

Read more:Photo shows wrecked remains after massive fire rips through Dublin home

“The fire was well developed and crews in breathing apparatus were able to bring the fire under control. No injuries reported.”

It was a busy Sunday for the firefighters as the crew from Kilbarrack and North Strand fire stations were alerted to the blaze in derelict premises in Coolock on Sunday evening. Three fire engines attended the scene and the breathing apparatus teams extinguished the fire.

Read next:

Woman rushed to hospital after two car crash on M50

Person trapped in hoist rescued with 30 metre ladder on Camden Street

Stardust families hoping to meet The Specials over ‘sparks’ at venue

Intel staff evacuated after bus bursts into flames in Maynooth

Photo shows wrecked remains after massive fire rips through Dublin home

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Dublin live Via |