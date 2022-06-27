Dramatic pictures show massive fire ripping through west Dublin home

HomeLatest newsIrelandDramatic pictures show massive fire ripping through west Dublin home

By Brian Adam
Brave firefighters came to the rescue after a blaze ripped through a home in west Dublin.

Three fire engines attended the scene at a vacant house in Adamstown on Sunday night. The crew had to use breathing apparatus to battle the “well-developed” fire.

Thankfully no injuries were reported. A Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Three fire engines from Tallaght and Dolphins Barn stations were called to a vacant house fire in Adamstown overnight.

“The fire was well developed and crews in breathing apparatus were able to bring the fire under control. No injuries reported.”

It was a busy Sunday for the firefighters as the crew from Kilbarrack and North Strand fire stations were alerted to the blaze in derelict premises in Coolock on Sunday evening. Three fire engines attended the scene and the breathing apparatus teams extinguished the fire.

