Drahi brings satellite mergers to an orbit closer to Earth

Patrick Drahi’s next big deal could be out of this world. France’s Eutelsat has rejected an offer of 2,800 million from the magnate. The prospect of a lucrative merger with rival SES, worth $ 3 billion, could tempt Altice’s owner to attempt a relaunch.

Eutelsat and SES share a problem. Its satellites are 35,000 kilometers from Earth, ideal for TV. But this is in decline, and the distance is too great for broadband, which is growing faster. Online activities, like games, require almost instantaneous response times; even light takes half a second to make the round trip. So Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos want to build “constellations” much closer to Earth.

Why the interest of Drahi? The value languishes 30% below its January 2020 level, even though the pandemic barely made a dent in the business. So the 17% premium offered by Drahi, with a keen eye for bargains, may seem greedy. Eutelsat is trading above the rejected offer of € 12.1 per share, suggesting that investors expect it to return.

They get it right. The prospects for Eutelsat alone can be bleak. But Drahi could realize hefty cost savings by merging it with SES. Furthermore, the fact that the White House is making large payments to both of them as compensation for the reallocation of part of its spectrum offers options for financial engineering. Taking into account the repayments of both in the US, the combined business would have 2,200 million euros of net debt, more or less its estimated ebitda for 2021. If Drahi raised the leverage to 2.5 times, still below 3 times from Eutelsat, it could raise about 3,000 million. Enough to finance a decent purchase premium and to pay yourself a hefty dividend. Drahi has followed a similar manual with Sotheby’s, which he bought in 2019.

Even for someone like Drahi, the down payment would be hefty. And you would risk staying with an increasingly small and highly leveraged business as credit costs rise. But the option to quickly remove chips from the table implies that it is not a shot in the air.