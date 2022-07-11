HomeGamesDragon Quest Treasures advances us characters, history and world

Dragon Quest Treasures advances us characters, history and world

Square Enix together with the developer TOSE have updated the official Japanese website of Dragon Quest Treasuresthe new spin-off adventure of Dragon Quest XI with new details about its history, world and characters.

Erik and Mia, best friends and siblings, live on a Viking ship but one day they are transported to another world: Draconia, a world made up of islands with various climates, each inhabited by a wide variety of monsters and where the Seven Stones of the Sea lie. Dragon, in addition to other treasures. Erik and Mia gained the ability to communicate with creatures in the game using the power of the “Dragon Dagger”. Thanks to this, they will be able to make friends with the monsters of that world.

But who are Erik and Mia?

Erik

Erik (voice of Motoko Kumai) is a character we already met in Dragon Quest XI. A curious and energetic boy who lives on a Viking ship with his younger sister, Mia. You will always see him accompanied by Purrsula (voice of Satomi Arai), a mysterious cat-shaped spirit. His dream is to find a great treasure and make a fortune.

Mia (voiced by Inori Minase) is a very competitive girl who lives with her brother Erik. She loves going on adventures as she dreams of one day finding a real treasure. With her is Porcus, another pig-like spirit (voiced by Yasuhiro Takato).

Mine

Throughout our adventure we will be able to exchange between the characters that we have with just one button since they will share the same level and it will depend on the area that we must explore that we are more interested in taking one or the other.

Halo Infinite shows trailer for its 2nd Season

Dragon Quest Treasures It will arrive exclusively on Switch on December 9, 2022.

