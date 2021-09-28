dragon ball z kakarot review: saiyans fight on nintendo switch

It is surprising the number of well-made titles that Bandai Namco brings to market each year during the single month of September. In the last few weeks in particular, the Japanese publisher – who during the course of the summer had already delighted us with Scarlet Nexus – has in fact won the favors of JRPG fans with the phenomenal Tales of Arise (for more details on the most advanced episode of the famous saga we suggest you consult our review of Tales of Arise), which was followed by the highly anticipated conversions for Nintendo Switch of Ni no Kuni II: The Destiny of a Kingdom and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which at the time had met with some success on the other platforms.

Teased by the idea of ​​reliving the now legendary epic born from the pencils of Akira Toriyama, also in portability, we then fell once again in the shoes of the Z Warriors to measure the powerful aura of the Saiyans and the other iconic antagonists of the most loved battle shonen ever. Wear it too scouter And battle suit, and set off with us to rediscover a vast and overflowing action RPG with fanservice.

The Saiyan raised on Earth

Unlike the two Xenoverse and the plethora of tie-ins that preceded them, in fact, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is not a mere fighting game, but a title that traces the vicissitudes experienced by Son Goku with extreme fidelity and his friends starting from the discovery of his true origins.

With the exception of non-canonical stories, including films released between 1997 and 1999, through Kakarot it is therefore possible to relive the events that have elevated the most famous second course of Toriyama’s work to an absolute masterpiece, same author in the Olympus of the mangaka. Using Unreal Engine 4 and a surprisingly similar style to that of Toriyama himself, the guys from CyberConnect2 they reconstructed in cel-shading all the most epic moments of the anime, even preserving the original shots and lines of the Z Warriors. Indeed, on several occasions Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has tried to further deepen the already extraordinary basic plot, enriching it with details not present in the manga and in the homonymous animated transposition.

Bearing in mind that the product – unlike what usually happens in videogame tie-ins – even makes use of the original soundtrack, it is not at all exaggerated to assert that overall the title of Bandai Namco is today the best.more attractive and effective alternative to rediscover the exciting path that saw the Saiyan raised on Earth save the entire universe.

The previous version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot also boasted a respectable longevity, as the completion of the campaign alone – that is, from the arrival of Raditz to the defeat of Kid Buu – required at least 30 hours, which between sidequest and other optional contents tended to be as high as 50. On the occasion of the launch on Switch, however, CyberConnect2 and Bandai Namco decided to include in the offer also the two DLCs that together form the so-called “A New Power Awakens Set”, that is, two additional contents that adapt the films entitled “The Battle of the Gods” And “The Resurrection of F“, extending the longevity of the product by an extra 10-20 hours.

Too bad for the choice, in our opinion questionable, not to include in the package also the third and last DLC, or the one focused on the son of Vegeta and set in an alternative future (for all the details, retrieve our review of Trunks: The warrior of hope).

After all, having ascertained the mediocre combat level of the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Season Pass, which disappointed us both in quality and in purely content terms, and also considering the price at which the Switch version is proposed, perhaps it would have been more correct to include the third DLC as well and offer consumers an experience that is as complete and captivating as possible.

The Switch Muscles

Except for two new sub-stories and an option that finally allows you to increase or reduce the level of difficulty, the Switch version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot does not feature extra content compared to what is seen on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

Therefore, if for the analysis of the play system we invite you to reread our original review of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, here we will limit ourselves instead to exposing the strengths and weaknesses of the conversion just landed on the hybrid of the Grande N . Accustomed to the waivers that usually characterize Nintendo Switch ports, we started Kakarot with a touch of skepticism, but it took a few hours of struggle to put our fears to the ground. Although the quality of detail has dropped a bit, due to a resolution that reaches a maximum of 900p in dock mode, and an anti-aliasing filter unable to properly hide the edges and dirt at the edges of the polygonal models, the shot eye far exceeds our wildest expectations, especially in the middle of the fighting, where imperfections become barely noticeable.

On the other hand, on the Switch the pop-up effect of the elements on the screen already found on the “basic” PlayStation 4 occurs with a higher frequency and at shorter distances, but all in all the experience is not particularly affected, especially if you decide to enjoy it in portability, where the title runs at 1120 x 630p.

The real surprise, however, turned out to be the frame rate: except for slight and sporadic hesitations, which consequently do not affect the gameplay at all, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot retains the 30 frames even in the most excited sequences. For some reason beyond our understanding, it is during the exploration of the map and even in some cutscenes that the tie-in allows itself some weird and momentary slowdown.

The port then inherited from the original edition an incredible soundtrack and made up of the remastered versions of the timeless songs that at the time accompanied the episodes of Dragon Ball Z, the excellent voiceovers in English and Japanese, and last but not least the always welcome localization of the texts in Italian.