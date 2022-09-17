Dragon Ball: The Breakers gets a new trailer with Majin Buu tormenting a farm

Bandai Namco and developer Dimps have released a new trailer for Ball: The , a new multiplayer title announced last year that has similar gameplay to Dead by Daylight.

The new trailer confirms Buu as the new Raider and “The Farmer” as the last survivor.

Majin Buu is here as his last Raider and ready to wreak havoc on Survivors who get in his way. But fear not, the survivors have also gained a booster, The Farmer. It doesn’t matter if you’re a human or a Saiyan, the Survivors band together to take on any Raider.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is scheduled to arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on October 14th.

What do you think of this new style of play for Dragon Ball?