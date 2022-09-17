Dragon Ball: The Breakers gets a new trailer with Majin Buu tormenting a farm

Update (11/16/2022) – GS
Bandai Namco and developer Dimps have released a new trailer for dragon Ball: The breakers, a new multiplayer title announced last year that has similar gameplay to Dead by Daylight.
The new trailer confirms majin Buu as the new Raider and “The Farmer” as the last survivor.
Majin Buu is here as his last Raider and ready to wreak havoc on Survivors who get in his way. But fear not, the survivors have also gained a booster, The Farmer. It doesn’t matter if you’re a human or a Saiyan, the Survivors band together to take on any Raider.
Dragon Ball: The Breakers is scheduled to arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on October 14th.
What do you think of this new style of play for Dragon Ball?
Original text – 11/17/2021
Dragon Ball: The Breakers: Bandai Namco announces new Dead by Daylight-style game
Famous for releasing several games based on the iconic franchises of Shonen Jump magazine, Bandai Namco this week unveiled Dragon Ball: The Breakers, a new multiplayer title whose gameplay resembles that of Dead by Daylight.
The game is scheduled for release in 2022 and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms via Steam.
In a press release, the publisher describes Dragon Ball: The Breakers as “an eight-player multiplayer online game that combines cooperative and competitive dynamics to create a revolutionary asymmetric survival action experience set in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse universe.”
The game consists of 7v1 matches where seven normal “Survivors” have been sucked into a mysterious phenomenon called “Time Rift” and now must face the devastating power of the eighth player, an “Invader” – represented by an iconic rival of the franchise – whose objective is to obliterate the team of survivors.
Survivors do not have any superpowers and rely entirely on upgrade items, weapons and vehicles to battle and evade the Invader as they search for the Super Time Machine to escape annihilation. At the same time, the Invader will be able to play as Cell, Boo, or Frieza, accumulating enough power to destroy the Survivors team over the course of the match, ensuring total dominance of the game.
The game also features a Survivor character customization mode, allowing players to create their own avatars using familiar franchise skins and decorative gear received with in-game credits or optional (in-game) purchases.
A Closed Beta Test will be held on PC, allowing players to get a taste of the game. More details on registration for this test will be shared soon.