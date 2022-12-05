Dragon Age: Dreadwolf gets new video introducing its villain

BioWare has released a new cinematic video recapping the story of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’s greatest villain, the wizard Solas. The animation was released as part of Dragon Age Day last Sunday (04) and is narrated by the dwarf Varric Tethras, one of the most beloved characters in the franchise.

In the video, Varric tells the story of Solas, the elf mage from Dragon Age: Inquisition who will be the villain and has the Dreadwolf title of the fourth game in the series. In June, Bioware had confirmed that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf would receive more information soon. Check out the video below:

Solas the Dreadwolf is considered by some to be an ancient elven god, but others claim he betrayed his people. However, some say he shouldn’t be a villain, but rather wants to save the elves, regardless of the price his actions cost the world. This makes the character use questionable and unscrupulous methods, making him receive the title of a treacherous entity, who likes to play dark and dangerous games.