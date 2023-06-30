DragGAN is now open source, innovation in image editing that challenges Photoshop

- Advertisement -

In the universe of digital image editing, a new star is rising. DragGANan innovative application developed by a group of scientists from Google, the Max Planck Institute for Computing and MIT CSAIL, promises to revolutionize how we interact with digital images.

DragGAN: An interactive approach to image editing

This technological advance, based on the generation of images through Antagonistic Generative Networks (WIN for its acronym in English), enables the user edit images interactively. By simply dragging elements on an image, it is possible to change its appearance.



How does it work

The operation of DragGAN lies in the implementation of Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN). First of all, a CNN is in charge of extracting the characteristics of an image. These features become a three dimensional rendering (3D) of the image, which allows its manipulation.

Subsequently, another CNN, which has been trained on a human-modified image dataset, is in charge of modifying this 3D model. This opens up endless possibilities for the user, allowing everything from manipulating the dimensions of an object to changing the facial expressions of a subject.

DragGAN vs. Photoshop

DragGAN’s intuitive design and ease of use can present a challenge to established image editing platforms such as Adobe photoshop. Unlike the latter, DragGAN does not require technical knowledge to operate, making it an accessible option for a wide range of users.

Antagonistic Generative Networks, despite their challenges, have been shown to have a greater impact on image editing than diffusion models. Proposed by Ian Goodfellow in 2014, GANs were revitalized in 2017 and have experienced growing popularity ever since.



The appearance of DragGAN reminds us that technology is advancing by leaps and bounds, constantly pushing our notions of the possible to the limit. Image editing, a field already revolutionized by the digital age, is being reinvented once again, and it makes us wonder: What will the future hold in this field?

More information on GitHub.