Dr Tony Holohan will not be taking up new €187,000 a year Trinity College role

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Dr Tony Holohan will not be taking up a new €187,000 a year taxpayer-funded Trinity College professorship.

The Chief Medical Officer said today that he “does not wish to see the controversy of the last few days continuing” after considerable anger and confusion over his appointment emerged in both Leinster House and among the public.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin put the appointment on hold yesterday, pending a report from the Minister for Health to be presented to him on Monday.

He said: “In my view, it should be paused, there should be a reassessment.”

But Dr Holohan has decided now to step aside from taking up the position.

In a statement released this afternoon, he confirmed that he will be retiring from his role as CMO on July 1.

Dr Holohan’s statement read: “I have decided not to proceed with my secondment as Professor of Public Health Leadership and Strategy at Trinity College Dublin.

“I intend to retire as CMO with effect from 1 July to allow the Department of Health sufficient time to advance the process of appointing my successor.

“I do not wish to see the controversy of the last few days continuing. In particular, I wish to avoid any further unnecessary distraction that this has caused to our senior politicians and civil servants.

“My strong belief is that this was a significant opportunity to work with the university sector to develop much needed public health capacity and leadership for the future.

“In this regard, I would like to thank Trinity College and the Provost for their foresight and support in establishing this role.

‘Following my departure, I look forward to sharing my knowledge and expertise outside of the public service.”

