Dr Tony Holohan issues public health advice for older people ahead of winter

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan has issued public health advice for older people ahead of the winter months.

He acknowledged some people may be concerned about socialising safely as the cooler weather approaches.

Dr Holohan thanked the public for their efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

He said: “The last 18 months has seen a considerable burden placed on individuals, communities, and society as a whole.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for your solidarity to date and your continued efforts to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The CMO said that Ireland’s high vaccine uptake is the envy of other countries around the world.

“Ireland’ exceptionally, almost unprecedentedly, high level of vaccination is the envy of our neighbours across the European Union and indeed, across the world.”

He reminded people that over 96% of people aged over 55 are fully protected through vaccination.

Dr Holohan said that it is still possible for those that are vaccinated to get the virus but they will be unlikely to become seriously ill.

He encouraged those who have not yet gotten a vaccine to do so.

“While it may be still possible for people who are vaccinated to pick up this disease when we still have such high levels of disease in the community, these vaccines are especially good at limiting the likelihood of that becoming a severe infection that would, for example, require admission to hospital or to intensive care.”

As the evenings get colder, Dr Holohan encouraged people to follow the advice that has been issued from the very start of the pandemic.

He said: “Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate – particularly in retail settings, on public transport and in healthcare settings; keep your distance, open windows and ventilate indoor spaces, avoid crowds and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others.

“This suite of measures will also help stop the transmission of seasonal influenza, common colds and other respiratory illnesses that are more prevalent over the winter months.”

He urged people who are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 to isolate and contact their GP.

Dr Holohan said: “As we move into this next phase of the pandemic, the most important action to take is – if you display symptoms of COVID-19 like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose – isolate and contact your GP who will advise if you need to arrange a test.”

