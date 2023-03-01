5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsDozens hurt in fiery train collision, derailment

Dozens hurt in fiery train collision, derailment

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
yahoo default logo 1200x1200.png
yahoo default logo 1200x1200.png
- Advertisement -

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Authorities in northern Greece say they are helping dozens of passengers injured in train collision and fiery derailment early Wednesday.

The collision between a freight train and and oncoming passenger train occurred near Tempe, some 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, and resulted in the derailment of several train cars, police said. At least three of the derailed cars caught fire.

Vehicles from the fire and ambulance services were sent to the scene from several nearby towns to help transport injured passengers and free others trapped in the wreckage. Government officials said the army has been contacted to assist in the rescue and that two additional hospitals in the nearby city of Larissa had been placed in emergency duty.

[mb_related_posts1]

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Xiaomi 13 phones debut globally with Leica-branded cameras

Something to look forward to: At Mobile World Congress, Xiaomi announced...
Latest news

North Korea Fires Short-Range Missiles In Its Second Weapons Test In 3 Days

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.