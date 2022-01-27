Download now Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on your Android: so you can play it as soon as possible

The wait is over: Konami has officially activated its latest game on the Google Play Store, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel begins its journey through the first countries. And, although you can’t download it directly from the store, you can install the official APK of the game. We explain how.

You have been preparing your deck for duels for some time, you have prepared the cards and also your strategy. And all that was missing was for Konami to decide to publish the latest Yu-Gi Oh!: the initial date was last January 19. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel did appear in console stores; leaving mobile users waiting. And now you can start the duels.

European servers up and running, download not yet

Konami continues to play hard to get, although mobile users are one step away from trying the long-awaited Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: The Google Play Store already has it listed. As is often the case with big releases, the game suffers a “soft launch” or country-limited activation. Once Konami verifies that everything is going well, it will expand the download.

It is true that it cannot be downloaded from Google Play yet, but the relevant APK does exist. As European servers are working no need to use VPNs or use accounts from other countries: Simply install the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, then start the game, finish the tutorial and complete the download of the added data (almost 2 GB). And ready.

The APK of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is available for download on UpToDown. It is official, works correctly and is fully translated into Spanish. Even the letters are translated; which facilitates immersion in battles.

Once the APK of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is enough for you to install it just like any other similar file: it accepts installation permissions from other sources and run the game normally. Once Konami activates the download on Google Play you can update it without losing the game.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Developer: KONAMI

Download it at: google play

Price: Free

Category: Cards

A game at the level of Yu-Gi Oh!

We have not yet been able to test it in depth. As experienced, Konami achieved a title of enormous quality in every way: from adapting combat to the touch screen to animations and sound effects. Duels are almost as enjoyable as real card games.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is suitable for any player, whether or not they have knowledge of Yu-Gi Oh! cards. The experience curve has seemed progressive to us, in-app purchases don’t bother the game (they do facilitate level improvement) and the mechanics are well adapted to touch screens. If you were looking for a new game to spend hours on, you already have a great candidate.